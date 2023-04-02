Goodwood Museum & Gardens announces fundraiser

Southern dining has traditions for every moment of life – fried chicken for the beach, pork sandwiches for the community gatherings, fresh oysters off the docks, and the fixin’s of sides for every moment in between.
For more years than any of us can count, a picnic during Florida’s spring has brought together people of all walks of life – good food is a uniting thing.
At Goodwood Museum & Gardens, the power of food and the role it has played in Southern traditions, lifestyles, and community does not go unnoticed.
Which is why Pig & Pearl: Preservation On The Halfshell so deeply incorporated food into the buffet of the night.
On April 14, embrace the power of preservation with Southern food traditions at Goodwood Museum & Gardens, as Goodwood and presenting sponsor Prime Meridian Bank host a night of live music and culinary traditions.
Enjoy the beautiful historic backdrop in the heart of Tallahassee, while dining and sipping on a specialty cocktail (created uniquely for this event by excellent local bartenders) during this night to remember – a night that is poised to become the next Big Thing in Tallahassee.
Inspired by the people whose lives shaped the past 180 years of history in the Red Hills region, Pig & Pearl: Preservation On The Halfshell is a fundraising benefit that supports Goodwood Museum & Gardens in its pursuit of keeping a piece of Tallahassee’s historical account alive and accessible to all people.
Alongside the night of pork, oysters (fried and on the half shell), salmon, and Southern sides, live music from Finn & The Kingsnakes will be keeping the spirit of the night upbeat with a wide variety of beloved rock classics from the 1960s and 1970s.
Led by Tiffiny Hewitt-Brown, lead vocalist on the acoustic guitar, Finn & The Kingsnakes also includes Ben Banks (vocalist and lead guitarist), Tim Hendrix (vocalist and on the bass), Austin Boyd (rocking the drums), and Molly McKinstry (vocalist).
Meanwhile, a free photo booth will capture snapshots of the night, giving each guest an opportunity to bring home special memories with friends and loved ones.
The Carriage House at Goodwood Museum & Gardens will come alive with tradition, preservation, and community as friends old and new gather for a night to remember.
The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 14, on the museum grounds. Tickets are available at goodwoodmuseum.org/goodwood-events.
Tickets can also be purchased in the Goodwood Museum & Gardens visitor center, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by calling the museum and gardens at 850-877-4202.
