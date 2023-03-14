Imagine, if you will, being the first settler of an American colony. Having crossed the Atlantic Ocean in a boat roughly the size of the S. S. Minnow, you disembark into the wilderness. There is nothing else. No Publix, no WHATABURGER, no hospital, no infrastructure.
The first American colonists had a lot in common with the survivalists on the series “Naked and Afraid.” If not for their fierce independence and self-reliance, we might still be part of the British Empire.
As “western civilization” took root, each colony established a legislature and enjoyed limited self-rule. The colonists chafed when Great Britain imposed taxes and restricted their freedoms. War followed, and in the Declaration of Independence, each colony withdrew its allegiance to Great Britain and declared itself to be a “free and independent state.”
Congress and the 13 states established our first national government by ratifying the Articles of Confederation. In it, each state retained its “sovereignty, freedom, and independence.” Flashpoints quickly arose:
1) The federal government was too weak and underfunded to properly function.
2) Citizens from one state could not get fair trials in the courts of other states.
3) Shays’ Rebellion exposed the nation’s vulnerability to armed mobs.
Ultimately, the Articles of Confederation were too flawed to fix. Our Founders’ dilemma was how to create a stronger national government without empowering a tyrant. Their solution was to propose a constitution that would:
1) Provide government with specific but limited powers.
2) Divide the powers of government among three independent and co-equal branches.
3) Provide checks and balances to prevent any one branch or person from amassing too much power.
All other governmental powers were to remain vested in the states.
The devil, of course, was in the details. Let’s consider three examples. The proposed Constitution would empower the federal government to:
1) Lay and collect taxes and provide for the common defense and general welfare of the United States.
2) Regulate commerce with foreign nations, among the several states, and with the Native Americans tribes.
3) Make all laws “necessary and proper” for executing its Constitutional powers.
The Federalists wanted a stronger and more active national government. They argued that these powers were necessary and sufficiently limited. They emphasized the desperate need for change.
The Anti-Federalists preferred a weaker and more passive national government. They argued that these powers were too broad and warned that each one would be twisted to extend federal reach. As such, the states’ sovereignty and the people’s rights would be at risk.
Next, we will discuss the arguments for and against ratifying the Constitution and the Bill of Rights (the first 10 Amendments).
