Gardening amidst the sweltering summer

One fact everyone in Wakulla County can agree on is it is hot.
The heat and humidity have been a daily experience for weeks, starting well before sunrise and continuing past sunset. In all likelihood this sticky trend will continue for at least another month.
Still, there are many home landscaping chores which can have positive results in the days and months to come.
Anyone stout enough to venture out should start with the first light and drink plenty of water. Most should retreat to air-conditioned climes no later than 10 a.m.
For those who want or need to plant annual bedding plants, only the most heat tolerant species will handle the dog days of August. Vinca, gaillardia and coleus transplants can thrive under the intense heat of this last full month of summer.
Success will depend on proper preparation and maintenance of these colorful additions to the home landscape. A layer of mulch at least four inches deep is necessary as well as irrigating during periods when the rains lag.
Many locally popular bulbs can be planted in August and, in fact, much of the year. As with the heat tolerant annuals, thorough plant bed preparation and mulching is critically important.
Supplemental organic matter is vital to incorporate into the planting zone.
Composted oak leave are excellent and so is peat moss. Both add plant available nutrients and improve water holding capacity of the ground.
Those who are growing vegetable plants have choices in the current environment also. The selection can be to cultivate or to leave areas fallow for future use, or both.
August is a great month to solarize garden spots. This soil sanitizing technique can be accomplished with a heat trapping cover which will kill some, if not most, of the weed seeds and insect eggs lodging in the home garden patch.
For containers or small plots, a large trash bag held down with bricks, boards or rocks will do. For larger areas a roll of plastic sheeting will be necessary.
The August heat trapped under the plastic will slowly bake the potentially harmful organisms and render them inert. Luckily, earthworms are smart enough to leave the area when it heats up but always return when it cools to normal.
Much like colorful annuals, herb transplant can be installed during the August heat. Rosemary, ginger, Mexican tarragon and other will flourish in a properly prepared site or large container.
August is an excellent time to start fall tomato plants. Use growing media in a transplant container to start recommended cultivars.
The growing media or soil should be moderately fine with ample organic matter and effective drainage. Maintain the moisture in the soil, but do not saturate the containers as fungal disease will result.
Many cool season crops can be started the same way. Installing health transplants can give the home gardener a headstart on the autumn growing season.
Still, if 2023’s warm season is of average length, there is still time to refresh the garden with a new planting of peppers, eggplant, cucumbers, lima beans and others. Most of these have an average of 90 days from planting to the first harvest.
After a morning of gardening, the air conditioner feels great. A few months from now the heat and humidity will be a faint memory as fall sets in. There may even be days where some wish for its return.
To learn more about gardening in Wakulla County’s dog days, contact your UF/IFAS Wakulla Extension Office at 850-926-3931 or http://wakulla.ifas.ufl.edu/. To read more stories by Les Harrison visit outdoorauthor.com and follow us on Facebook.
