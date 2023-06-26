The Gage Pitman Memorial Rockin’ Reds Fishing Tournament was held this past weekend in Panacea. The fishing tournament is an annual tournament in honor of Gage Pitman, an avid angler from Wakulla County, who lost his life too soon.
$45,000 was paid out for the second year in a row!
For more information, please visit the Rockin’ Reds Fishing Tournament Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ RockinRedsPanacea
