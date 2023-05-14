Over the past week, the red tide organism Karenia brevis was detected in 50 samples collected from Florida. Bloom concentrations (>100,000 cells/liter) were present in one sample from Sarasota County. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission continues to use satellite imagery (USF and NOAA NCCOS) to help track this event. Additional details are provided below.
In Southwest Florida over the past week, K. brevis was observed at background to very low concentrations in Pinellas County, background to very low concentrations in Manatee County, background to medium concentrations in Sarasota County, background to very low concentrations in Charlotte County, background concentrations in and offshore of Lee County, and background to low concentrations in and offshore of Collier County.
In Northwest Florida over the past week, K. brevis was observed at background concentrations in two samples from Bay County.
Along the Florida East Coast over the past week, K. brevis was observed at background concentrations in one sample from Brevard County.
Reports of fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were received from Southwest Florida over the past week from Sarasota County.
Over the past week, respiratory irritation suspected to be related to red tide was reported via the Beach Conditions Reporting System and/or the Fish Kill Hotline in Southwest Florida in Sarasota and Lee counties.
For more details, please visit https://myfwc.com/research/saltwater/health/ and https://visit beaches.org/.
