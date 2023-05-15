Officer M. Fernbach was on patrol in Panacea when he observed a vessel coming in with multiple fishing rods on board. Officer Fernbach conducted a resource and boating safety inspection. The operator was found to be in possession of an undersized cobia. A misdemeanor citation was issued for the violation.
Officer D. Travis was on patrol at the Red Lake Boat Ramp. He was conducting resource and boating safety inspections. Officer Travis inspected a vessel after the operator had been fishing. The operator stated he and his brother had been fishing but he had dropped his brother off at a different location. The operator admitted to possessing nine black sea bass. During the inspection, the operator admitted to fishing alone. Officer Travis issued a misdemeanor citation for over the bag limit of black sea bass.
Officer S. Gray was on patrol at the St. Marks Fort. He conducted a resource and boating safety inspection on a vessel and occupants that had been fishing. The operator stated he caught multiple legal fish. Upon further inspection, Officer Gray discovered an undersized redfish. An individual on the vessel admitted to catching the redfish and was issued a citation.
Officer Specialist B. Morales found a wild turkey bait site with cracked corn. He had been monitoring the site during turkey season and one morning he observed an individual using an artificial caller in a blind 20 yards from the bait site. The subject was issued a citation for hunting wild turkey within 100 yards of a bait site.
