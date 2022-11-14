Florida State University is celebrating the 60th anniversary of FSU’s integration with two events that recognize the milestones of past students and discuss the impact of integration on its campuses.
The 60th Anniversary of Integration Recognition Ceremony explores FSU’s history through the lens of integration and inclusion and will take place at the Integration Statue.
Following the ceremony, FSU student-led initiative the Power of We, joined by the Division of Student Affairs, will host the seventh-annual “The Longest Table” event, which focuses on bringing together individuals of differing backgrounds for conversations that inspire change and promote unity on campus.
The the 60th anniversary of Integration Recognition ceremony starts at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Integration Statue Plaza.
The Longest Table hosted by The Power of We starts at 6 p.m. at the Student Union Grand Ballroom.
Both events are on the FSU campus in Tallahassee.
The Integration Statue depicts Maxwell Courtney, who in 1969 became the first African American to graduate from FSU before going on to earn a Master’s degree. In addition to Maxwell, the statue depicts siblings Fred and Doby Lee Flowers, who shared an exceptional year in 1970, when Fred became the university’s first African American athlete as a pitcher for the baseball team, and Doby became FSU’s first African American homecoming queen.
Events are free and open to the public. For questions, email L. Shuntel Fuller at lfuller@fsu.edu.
To RSVP to “The Longest Table” event, visit eventbrite.com/e/the-longest-table-tickets -460942199527.
