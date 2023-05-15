One of the wonderful things about our county, is the great weather we get most of the year. We are now in the full swing of spring and summer is right around the corner. Though there are many great things about living in our part of the world, one of the downsides is the possibility of hurricanes. Hurricane season officially starts in June however it doesn’t usually become active until late august or September. Even though as I write this it is only May, hurricane season is coming up fast. Thankfully Wakulla was able to dodge any major storms last year but that does not mean we should not prepare this year. I wanted to take some time this month to discuss hurricane preparedness and response.
The best thing anyone can do with regards to hurricanes is prepare in advance and have a plan. As we have seen many times in the past, storms can change direction quickly and unexpectedly and they can intensify sometimes without expectation. Make sure you have several days’ worth of nonperishable food, medication, flashlights, batteries, and bottled water. If you have the means, it is also not a bad idea to keep some cash on hand, as cards may not work after storms due to power outages. It never fails that every year as a storm approaches (any location) you will see news stories about the empty store shelves, and lines at the gas pump. If you wait till the last minute to purchase hurricane supplies for your home, you may not be able to get them.
Part of preparing for a storm is also coming up ahead of time with a plan for evacuation. You need to determine under what circumstances will you evacuate. If you have farm animals or pets, figuring out a plan for them in advance will better allow for you to evacuate should the time come. When developing an evacuation plan, determine in advance where you will evacuate to if possible. If you will be traveling to stay with friends or family, let them know about your evacuation plan and under what circumstances you would evacuate. Doing so will expedite and help you in in the event you ever do have to leave the path of a storm.
It’s also important to know what is best to do after a storm as well. We understand people’s natural curiosity to go out and survey the damage however we ask that if you are here, in the immediate aftermath of any hurricane or tropical storm you stay at your home. Typically, we deal with numerous downed trees, which often are tangled in power lines. The first course of action for Wakulla County emergency personnel is to get the roads clear of debris. Additionally, we often limit vehicle traffic into our more impacted areas to only homeowners to help prevent looting and theft. Quite often the most helpful thing a citizen can do is to stay home, so that traffic is kept to a minimum and the roads can be cleared quicker. Though it’s not something the sheriff’s office has control over, with regards to power outages, know that the utility companies have a system for returning services to customers after storms. Hospitals and emergency services will have power restored first, then major businesses and retail areas, then repairs are generally made to turn on power to the most homes at once. Meaning if you live on a remote road with 1-5 homes or if you are the only home with an outage in an area, if there is a lot of damage it could be some time before you have power restored.
I would also like to remind citizens that a great way to keep up with the current forecast and information regarding storms (or any other Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office news) is the WCSO mobile app. The WCSO app will keep users informed of severe weather alerts, has information regarding hurricane preparedness, and in the event of a storm impact allows users a way to conveniently report damage. The WCSO Mobile app is available free for download for both Apple and Android devices.
The time to prepare for any emergency or natural disaster such as a hurricane is now. Hurricanes may seem like something you will have advanced warning for, but that is not always the case. Last year the predicted path for Hurricane Ian changed numerous times before it eventually made landfall in the southwest portion of the state. Anyone who remembers the lead up to Hurricane Michael in 2018, will remember going to sleep with it being a category 2 and waking up to a strong category 5. Please don’t wait until a storm is heading this way or expected to impact us to prepare and plan, the time to do so is now.
Your Sheriff,
Jared F. Miller
