A growing concern that not only plagues our county but extends nationwide is the issue of mental health and access to mental health services. Mental health challenges transcend all demographics and do not discriminate. Wakulla County is certainly not immune to these pressing issues. In this month’s column, I’d like to delve into the mental health challenges faced by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office and outline the steps I am taking to address them.
Our county is experiencing rapid growth, with new residents and businesses arriving daily. Unfortunately, one glaring deficiency that still exists in our county is the ease of access to mental healthcare. This combination often results in individuals with mental illness going without the care they desperately need. Regrettably, this can lead to these individuals coming into contact with law enforcement. Frequently, concerned friends or family members witness someone suffering or in crisis and make the call to the Sheriff’s Office for assistance.
In Florida, the primary tool available to law enforcement officers dealing with individuals in a mental health crisis is what is known as the Baker Act. The Baker Act, a Florida law, empowers deputies to take someone they believe poses an imminent danger to themselves or others for an involuntary evaluation by a mental health professional. If necessary, the Baker Act allows for an individual to be held in medical care for up to 72 hours. While this law is valuable, it’s crucial to remember that it is intended for use only in crisis situations. At the time of writing, WCSO has invoked the Baker Act approximately 80 times this year, which translates to multiple Baker Acts occurring each week in Wakulla County. Undeniably, this places a significant burden not only on my department but also on the affected citizens.
In my commitment to enhance the level of service provided by WCSO to Wakulla County, I have implemented and expanded several programs. Firstly, we continue our efforts to ensure that as many WCSO deputies as possible receive Crisis Intervention Training (CIT). CIT is a weeklong course that equips deputies with the skills to identify and understand individuals in crisis. This training enables our deputies to better handle situations involving individuals experiencing mental health issues and guide them toward the necessary assistance.
Under my administration, we have also introduced the Mobile Response Team (MRT). The MRT empowers deputies to connect individuals grappling with mental health issues with mental health professionals remotely, often eliminating the need for transportation to a facility. The MRT not only reduces the time deputies need to devote to these service calls but also significantly alleviates the stress on the individuals involved.
Most recently, I have forged a partnership with the NWF Health Network to introduce a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Coordinator to WCSO. This position will play a pivotal role in ensuring that individuals passing through the Wakulla County Jail, as well as those encountered during certain calls such as Baker Acts, do not slip through the cracks and have access to the services available to assist them.
I implore everyone reading this to remain vigilant. While mental health resources may not be abundant in Wakulla County, they are within reach. Resources are available at locations such as the Health Department and Apalachee Center right here in our county. I urge you not to wait until a family member or loved one is in crisis to seek help. If you encounter someone grappling with a mental health issue, reach out early. As always, my office is ready to provide assistance in any way we can at 850-745-7100, and please remember to dial 911 in cases of emergencies.
Your Sheriff,
Jared F. Miller
