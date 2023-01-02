I’m just as amazed now as I am each year on how quickly the year has gone by. In December, we did an interview with Electric Training Academy and Sunrays Spa, and we had a wonderful Ribbon Cutting / Grand Opening with Blackfoot Roofing and Construction at their beautiful new Location!
As we concluded the Business Bingo portion of our Shop Local campaign, all receipts were tallied for what shops/local business were shopped at. This year players shopped at 80 local businesses! That is an impressive number considering each business was only counted once. Thank you to all who played and another special thank you to the committee for all the work that went into making it such a fun part of the Shop Local campaign.
December wasn’t busy with Chamber event happenings but as we get rolling in the new year there will be plenty.
Things to look forward to include:
Jan. 12 – Ribbon Cutting for Integrity Healthcare and Training Services
Jan. 19 – Installation Banquet for 2023 Chamber Officers and Directors
Jan. 25 – 1st Networking Luncheon of the year
Feb. 2 – Ribbon Cutting for St. Joe Gas Company
On the Chamber website you can find times and locations for these events: https://wakullacounty chamber.com/event/
As always, a list of our members, services and products they provide on our website at https://wakullacountychamber.com/. Our 2022 Wakulla Co. Chamber Business Directory was released in May and is available at several Chamber businesses and at the Chamber office. Call the Chamber office at 850-926-1848 or send an email to info@wakullacountychamber.com to get your paper or electronic copy today. We also want to thank all of our sponsors who made the directory possible this year.
Heather Bryan is executive director of the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached at 850-926-1848.
