Franks retires from NFL

Abbie and Jordan Franks have a lot to celebrate in 2023: a Super Bowl Championship, a new marriage, and Jordan’s recently announced retirement from the NFL.
“Football has been a great vehicle for me to attain a high-quality education while traveling the world. Knowing that athletics is not for everybody, I want to find that “vehicle” that can give people this same opportunity. That is why I am choosing the Financial Advisor route after I graduate from my MBA program” said Jordan.
Jordan will graduate with his master’s degree in the fall. Look for a feature story from Dylan Jackson in an upcoming issue of The Wakulla News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.