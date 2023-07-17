Last Friday, July 14, the Frank’s Family Foundation held their inaugural free football day camp at Wakulla High School. Despite gloomy weather conditions, around 70 eager participants arrived early in the morning to join the event. The camp, organized by NFL players Felipe Franks and his brother Jordan Franks, promised drills, hard work, and the chance to spend time with local heroes.
Felipe, currently a tight end for the Atlanta Falcons, and Jordan, a retired NFL player, formed the Franks Family Foundation to give back to their community. Katie Black, Co-Vice President of the Foundation, stated, “We created this camp to provide a fun activity for kids in Wakulla and surrounding areas as a way of giving back to the community that supported Felipe and Jordan.”
Felipe and Jordan addressed the group, expressing their gratitude to the parents, attendees, and the Foundation team for making the event possible. After gathering everyone, they outlined the schedule and immediately started the first activity.
The energetic atmosphere was amplified by DJ Butch’s music. After a thorough stretching session led by the camp leaders, the attendees were divided into six smaller groups to rotate through various drill stations. The campers engaged in exercises focusing on footwork, throwing, tackling, running, play memorization, and coordination.
Ginger Franks, the proud mother of Felipe and Jordan, also attended the camp. Reflecting on her sons’ journey, she remarked, “A strong work ethic and confidence really does pay off. Now they’re giving back, and I’m so proud of them.”
Felipe shared his enthusiasm for the camp, stating, “I was impressed. It was a lot of fun to see parents bring their kids here on a Friday and spend a few hours with Jordan and me. The most important thing is that the kids had fun.”
The Wakulla News interviewed Jordan about their decision to give back to the community. He emphasized the opportunities available in Wakulla, highlighting the achievements of individuals like Tamia Potter and Nigel Bradham. Jordan and Felipe aim to share these opportunities and inspire the younger generation.
The first Frank’s Family Foundation free football day camp was undoubtedly a success. The brothers, along with their partners, provided an unforgettable experience for young athletes in Wakulla and the surrounding areas. Through their foundation, Felipe and Jordan Franks have shown their love for football and commitment to their community, instilling the values of hard work, confidence, and pursuing opportunities in the next generation. The event sets a promising precedent for future endeavors.
