The Franks Family Foundation has announced their 2023 football camp and showcase, aimed at nurturing and developing athletes from 4th to 12th grade. Taking place on July 14th at Wakulla High School, the camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon, offering participants an intensive training experience. The Franks Family Foundation understands the importance of nutrition and hydration during physical activities, which is why they have arranged for lunch and hydration stations to be provided. Camp entry is also free. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity and secure your spot by registering at eventbrite.com before they run out!

