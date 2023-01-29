Franklin the green sea turtle returned after recuperating at Gulf Specimen

The temperature dropped on Dec. 22 to 19 degree in Panacea. Hands went numb; lips turned turning blue. Since air has a smaller heat capacity than water, it is relatively easy to warm up when you’re dry, but what if you were wet?
Sea turtles can survive in cold water no less than 50 degrees, so Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and Aquarium (GSML) was quite busy this past Christmas with baby cold-stunned sea turtles.
The first rescue was a 6.4-pound green sea turtle named Franklin. He was found bobbing in the waters off Alligator Point in Franklin County. When Franklin was picked up and brought in by John Stewart, one of Gulf Specimen’s Americorp Members, the young reptile had a heart rate of 14 bpm and a body temperature of 44 degrees, which was bad.
“It’s a proud moment to see this animal back into its native habitat, and it is an honor that Gulf Specimen gets to be a part of its life,” said by Cypress Rudloe, GSML Managing Director. These words ring with truth as sea turtle populations are in continual decline; NOAA (National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration) is implementing a Sea Turtle Observer Requirement Act as of Feb. 24, 2023, to enhance preventative measures targeting sea turtle harassment, bycatch, and intakes. Governmental acts such as these are part of the many cries since the green sea turtle was listed under the Endangered Species Act in 1978.
In the end, Franklin was let loose Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, weighing 7.9 lbs., feisty as ever, back into the same water in which he was found.
Without looking back, he paddled 10 feet down into the water and bobbed up for air 5 minutes later, seen 15 feet away. After another few minutes, his head poked out of the water a second time 60 feet away. In 10 minutes, he was long gone.
Good luck Franklin. We at GSML wish you the best of life.
