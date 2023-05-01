On Saturday April 29, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) received a report of a collision between a 23-foot-long and a 21-foot-long charter vessel in Scipio Creek, Franklin County.
The vessels collided near the mouth of the Apalachicola River, resulting in a total of three individuals being injured, and one individual confirmed deceased. One of the individuals has been transferred to Bay Medical Center in Panama City and is in critical condition. The other two individuals are being treated for their injuries at Weems Medical in Apalachicola. The FWC, Apalachicola Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
“This is a very unfortunate vessel incident,” said Major Fred Rondeau, FWC Northwest Regional Commander. “We ask that the community keep the family of the victim in their thoughts, and hope for a speedy recovery for those injured.”
This accident remains under investigation, and more information will be shared when available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.