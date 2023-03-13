The 10th annual Woodville Founders Day festival is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Nobody wants to miss this opportunity to interact as a community and see what the volunteer fire department is up to.
The annual celebration will be at J. Lewis Hall Sr. Park, 1492 J Lewis Hall Sr. Park Lane in Woodville.
Woodville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Richard Meuth says the event follows CDC COVID-19 guidelines. There is no mask mandate for the public. Vendor registration and other proceeds help WVFD with equipment and efforts to aid the community.
Chief Meuth said, “We normally will have anywhere from three to four hundred people walk through during the course of the day.”
The vendors will include those selling crafts and special tools, and other interesting items, as well as food. Face-painting and other family friendly activities are part of this community tradition, as is a special display inside the Woodville Branch Library.
So heads up. Mark your calendars and welcome to March Madness, Woodville style. See you out there.
