Private First Class William “Daniel” Brattain, a 2022 Wakulla High School graduate, earned the title of Marine Honor Graduate on March 17, 2023, as he and his platoon graduated from Marine Boot Camp in Parris Island, SC. Prior to PFC Brattain enlisting, he was also a Varsity Wrestler and credits his coaches for instilling in him the drive and perseverance needed to earn the title of a United States Marine. PFC Brattain graduated from WHS with honors and earned his AA Degree with plans to finish at a local university, but felt the greater call was to serve his country. Next steps are further infantry training in North Carolina before heading to a more permanent assignment. His parent’s Chase and Jessica Brattain are incredibly proud of his accomplishments.
Former War Eagle wrestler grad completes USMC training as an Honor Graduate
