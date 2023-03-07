The man convicted in November of killing Johnathan Spooner has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a mandatory 30-year minimum sentence.
Spooner was a former Wakulla County resident and Wakulla High School graduate who had moved to Tallahassee.
According to a news release from Second Judicial District State Attorney Jack Campbell’s office, Timothy Floyd killed Spooner in January 2020 in Spooner’s home and tried to cover it up by moving the body and disposing of evidence.
He was arrested Jan. 28, 2020, by Tallahassee Police Department. He was charged with second-degree murder and credit card theft.
Floyd was convicted Nov. 9, 2022, of Manslaughter with a Weapon in a two-day trial. Floyd qualified for two sentencing enhancements: Prison Releasee Re-offender, and Habitual Felony Offender.
Floyd was sentenced March 3 by Judge Stephen Everett. Prosecuting Assistant Attorney was Andrew D. Deneen; Floyd was represented by Adrian S. Middleton.
