On 7/05/2023 Homer “Brad” Harvey entered a Plea of No Contest as charged in both his pending cases in Wakulla County. These are “open” pleas to the Court.
In 20-103CF the Defendant was charged with a first-degree Felony, “Organized Scheme to Defraud $50,000 or more.” The maximum punishment is 30 years in the Department of Corrections. After an extensive investigation done by Florida Department of Law Enforcement it was determined that after election to office as the Wakulla County Property Appraiser, Harvey overcompensated himself beyond what is statutorily mandated salary for his Office. The total excess compensation between the years 2016-2019 amounted to $176,207.68.
In 20-104CF, the Defendant was charged with a second- degree felony “Organized Scheme to Defraud $20,000 or more.” The maximum punishment is 15 years in the Department of Corrections. Investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement determined that between 2016-2019 the Defendant used the Wakulla County Property Appraiser Credit Card for personal expenditures including personal travel and vehicle repairs on personal vehicles. The value of the expenditures was $26,946.80.
There is no agreed upon sentence between the State of Florida and the Defendant. Circuit Judge Layne Smith ordered a pre-sentence investigation be conducted by the Department of Corrections. Arguments for sentencing will be held at 1:30 p.m. on September 7, in the Wakulla County Courthouse.
