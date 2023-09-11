On July 5, Homer “Brad” Harvey entered a Plea of No Contest as charged in both of his bending cases in Wakulla County. These were “open” pleas with the Court, meaning there was no agreed upon sentence to be imposed. Sentencing was held on September 7, in the Wakulla County Courthouse in front of Circuit Judge Layne Smith.
In case 20-103CF the Defendant was charged with a first-degree Felony, “Organized Scheme to Defraud $50,000 or more.” The maximum punishment is 30 years in the department of corrections. After an extensive investigation done by Florida Department of Law Enforcement it was determined that after election to office as the Wakulla County Property Appraiser, Harvey overcompensated himself beyond what is statutorily mandated salary for his Office. The Total excess compensation between the years 2016-2019 amounted to $176,207.68.
In case 20-104CF the Defendant was charged with a second-degree felony “Organized Scheme to Defraud $20,000 or more.” The maximum punishment is 15 years in the Department of Corrections. Investigators with FDLE determined that between 2016-2019 the Defendant used the Wakulla County Property Appraiser Credit Card for personal expenditures including personal travel and vehicle repairs on personal vehicles. The value of the expenditures was $26,946.80.
At sentencing the Court heard from various members of the Defendant’s family and the community as well as arguments from the State and Defense.
The sentences imposed are as follows:
In 20-103CF the Defendant’s Adjudicated Guilty and Sentenced to 12.5 years (150 months) in the department of corrections followed by 17 years on probation. He was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $176,207.68.
In 20-104CF the Defendant was Adjudicated Guilty and Sentenced to 12.5 years (150 Months) in the department of corrections followed by 30 months’ probation. The Defendant was ordered to pay $26, 946.80 if that restitution has not already been paid.
The Defendant’s sentences are to run concurrently.
