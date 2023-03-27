I remember when mom and dad first set up Sopchoppy Grocery back in 1993. I spent many mornings, afternoons and weekends at the store (and in Panacea IGA before that).
Each year for inventory, we’d stay up late watching the counters come through. The sound of grocery cases coming down the rollers punctuated the week on stock days. We stayed open for more hurricanes and storms than I can remember, often getting home to secure our own things only after they were sure everyone in town who needed supplies could get them. I’m sure there were quite a few days I resented having to spend so much time there, but it was time I spent with family and I wouldn’t trade it.
In elementary school, I was so excited when we took a field trip from Sopchoppy Elementary to the store. My mom talked about the produce while dad taught the basics of butchering. We had sliced kiwi as a snack and made the familiar walk back to class.
Beth and Dewayne supported countless community projects, school events and fundraising for those around them. Long before the days of online ordering or grocery delivery, they would walk groceries to those in need, even several blocks away. Back when the hardware store was open, I’d tag along to pick up the tools for projects and repairs. I remember fondly the years we decorated the old Model-T for the 4th of July Parade. Sopchoppy’s Independence Day celebration drew crowds from all over the Panhandle.
They have given so much of their time and lives in being there for those around them. The past few years have been harder, and a once-vibrant downtown has aged and slowed a bit. I look forward to seeing other local projects build and hopefully one day flourish in their own ways. Communities need local gathering places, places to eat, to bond, to bring people together.
Growth means different things to different people, but there is no ignoring that it’s hard for a small business to keep up when you have to contend with big box stores and corporate chains. I’m in awe of how much you both were able to continue to do and give of yourselves to keep it going. I know it was a labor of love. I’m thankful for all of the store employees over the years who helped make it possible.
After over 30 years as a resource for the community, I hope you both find a new adventure. You deserve to spend a little time on yourselves.
Afterword from Beth and Dewayne McClain
“Thank you to all of the customers who have supported us over the years. We will miss you.”
