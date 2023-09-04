Following major events, the Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary work tirelessly to make sure all members are safe and accounted for. This was no different following Idalia. We are very thankful that no members were injured during the storm. Thank you to Norma Hill for the following information and images.
One of our members was in the path and their home had a lot of debris in the yard. Once it was safe, a crew of auxiliarists drove down to Perry to assist with clean-up. The clean-up crew included Phil Hill, Tim Ashley, Steve Hults, Alexander Gulde, Scott Boyd , Norma Hill and Kathy Braud. Throughout the day, the team joined in fellowship, comradery, sweat and a few good laughs. Everyone ended the day with sore and exhausted bodies, all for a good cause as we helped fellow flotilla member. The crew kept drinking plenty of water to ensure they did not become dehydrated.
Thanks to Sherrie, we will always remember safe boating is no accident!
Please contact us for more information about our safe boating classes or learning more about getting involved in the Auxiliary, check out our website at www.uscgaux.net follow us on Facebook @Apalachee Bay Flotilla 12 or contact our Flotilla Commander Phil Hill at pnkkhill2000@yahoo.com
If you would like to learn more about vessel safety checks, please contact Steve Hults, Staff Officer for Vessel Examinations at steve.hults@uscgaux.net.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For more information, please visit www.cgaux.org.
