Summer is in full swing and the heat can be stifling in our area! Along with the humidity, this can lead to hear related illness both on and off the water.
One of the best defenses to developing heat exhaustion or heat stroke is to dress appropriately. Light-colored, loose-fitting clothing is always a good choice. For areas exposed to the sun, use sunscreen and re-apply often. Whatever your choice brand, look for sunscreens that say “broad spectrum” or “UVA/UVB protection” on their labels.
With your skin protected, it is important to remember to stay hydrated and limit sugary drinks and alcohol consumption. These tend to increase the risk for dehydration. Sweating can lead to an imbalance in your salt, mineral and electrolytes. A sports drink can help you replace these.
The signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion may develop suddenly or over time and include: cool, moist skin with goose bumps when in the heat; heavy sweating; headache; faintness or dizziness; fatigue; weak, rapid pulse; low blood pressure upon standing; muscle cramps and nausea. These symptoms, if left untreated can lead to heat stroke, which can become life threatening.
