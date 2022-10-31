Flotilla 12 represented at Fall Division Meeting

Thank you to Duane Treadon for submitting the following article and image:
This past weekend, members Tim Ashley, Norma Hill, Phil Hill and Duane Treadon traveled to the Air Force Armament Museum at Eglin Air Force Base for the Fall Division Meeting. Former members of our Flotilla Fran Keating and Raye Crews were also at the meeting. It was good to see them and reconnect! The meeting was started by Division Commander Sheresa Waller.
Flotillas from across the Division gave reports on their activities for the year, including patrols, program visits, vessel exams, and public education. Another topic discussed our new Alternate Work Uniform. This work uniform consists of tactical 5.11 pants and a tactical polo shirt. The uniform resembles those worn in the public safety field and are reported to be more comfortable and easier to obtain. The 8th Coastal District is one of a few districts authorized to wear the new uniform as it is being tested for full roll-out to the Auxiliary nationwide.
The final activity of the meeting was election of the 2023 Division Commander and Vice Commander. Member Doug Ritchie of Flotilla 14 Destin was the only candidate for Division Commander and was elected by the Board to that role. For Vice Commander, former member of our flotilla and now a member of Flotilla 17 Pensacola Raye Crews and Mike Fitzgerald of Flotilla 19 Panama City were running. After the voting it was announced that Mike Fitzgerald would serve as the 2023 Vice Commander. Congratulations Doug and Mike! We look forward to working with you in 2023.
While attending the meeting, members were able to enjoy the museum.
Please contact us for more information about our safe boating classes or learning more about getting involved in the Auxiliary, check out our website at www.uscgaux.net follow us on Facebook @Apalachee Bay Flotilla 12 or contact our Flotilla Commander Phil Hill at pnkkhill2000@yahoo.com
If you would like to learn more about vessel safety checks, please contact Steve Hults, Staff Officer for Vessel Examinations at steve.hults@uscgaux.net.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For more information, please visit www.cgaux.org.
