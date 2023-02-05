Flotilla 12 offers boating safety info at festival

This past weekend, Flotilla 12 participated in the Wildlife Heritage Outdoors Festival. The event was Saturday at St Mark’s Wildlife Refuge. This event marks the beginning of activities and happenings scheduled nearly every weekend throughout this year.
Several nonprofit organizations were on hand with tabletop displays showcasing their organization’s mission emphasis and activities within the Wakulla County Community.
USCG Auxiliary members Jim Kenny, Phil Hill and Tim Ashley represented Flotilla 12 at the event, offering printed information on boating safety for all types of vessels, on-the-water emergency procedures, environmental awareness of our local waters and historical awareness of the U.S. Coast Guard and USCG Auxiliary along the North Florida Panhandle coastline.
A good crowd came out to visit, despite initial chilly temperatures, to enjoy what turned out to be a beautiful, sunny day.
Members of the Wakulla High School Band were on hand grilling burgers and dogs, making sure no one left hungry.
The Refuge continues to be a national park where all can visit and be reminded of the natural beauty and appreciate historic sites important to the community. There is always something new to see and experience within the park.
Thank you to Tim Ashley for the images and article this week!
If you would like to learn more about vessel safety checks, please contact Steve Hults, Staff Officer for Vessel Examinations at steve.hults@uscgaux.net.
Thanks to Sherrie, we will always remember safe boating is no accident!
Please contact us for more information about our safe boating classes or learning more about getting involved in the Auxiliary, check out our website at www.uscgaux.net follow us on Facebook @Apalachee Bay Flotilla 12 or contact our Flotilla Commander Phil Hill at pnkkhill2000@yahoo.com
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For more information, please visit www.cgaux.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.