Flotilla 12 held their monthly meeting this past weekend at The Wakulla County Public Library. Many thanks for Linda Olson for the following information and images.
During the meeting, Flotilla Commander Phil Hill presented Joe Storey and Wade Olson awards for Sustained Service. Bravo Zulu to both!
Following the meeting, Bob Asztalos led the mandatory Team Coordination Training for all members involved in operations. This includes Boar Crew, Communications and Coxswain.
Later that afternoon, Coxswain Bob Asztalos along with crew Norma Hill, Phil Hill, Steve Hults and Joe Storey conducted a safety patrol where they were able to put into practice their TCT skills. The crew launched from Shell Island Fish Camp an headed out to the channel where they practiced plotting, navigating and search patterns. All completed their annual daytime qualifications for crew recertification.
Thanks to Sherrie, we will always remember safe boating is no accident!
Please contact us for more information about our safe boating classes or learning more about getting involved in the Auxiliary, check out our website at www.uscgaux.net follow us on Facebook @Apalachee Bay Flotilla 12 or contact our Flotilla Commander Phil Hill at pnkkhill2000@yahoo.com
If you would like to learn more about vessel safety checks, please contact Steve Hults, Staff Officer for Vessel Examinations at steve.hults@uscgaux.net.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939.
