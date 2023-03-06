Many thanks to Tim Ashley and Mike Casey for the images and Norma and Phil Hill for the following information!
This past Saturday, Flotilla 12 held our monthly meeting at the boat ramp in St. Marks. Following the meeting, members participated in operations training. Bob Asztalos led members in the proper use of visual distress signals. Following, members participated in a pre-underway check for the scheduled safety patrol.
Bob Azstolos, Norma Hill, Phil Hill, Steve Hults and Joe Storey set out for a safety patrol. Joe Storey has officially had his boat approved as a vessel! The crew went out to the lighthouse before returning back in the channel. The seas became increasingly rougher further out. We hope this is the first of many safety patrols this season.
While at the Fort and while on patrol, members were able to observe the National Guard training with Zodiacs in the area.
If you would like to learn more about vessel safety checks, please contact Steve Hults, Staff Officer for Vessel Examinations at steve.hults@uscgaux.net.
Thanks to Sherrie, we will always remember safe boating is no accident!
Please contact us for more information about our safe boating classes or learning more about getting involved in the Auxiliary, check out our website at www.uscgaux.net follow us on Facebook @Apalachee Bay Flotilla 12 or contact our Flotilla Commander Phil Hill at pnkkhill2000@yahoo.com
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For information, visit www.cgaux.org.
