Many thanks to Duane Treadon for the following article and Linda Olson for the images.
The first Flotilla meeting of the year was held this past weekend in Crawfordville. The meeting, led by Flotilla Commander Phil Hill, was well attended with staff officers, current members and persons interested in joining.
Commander Hill led the group in a discussion on what activities members were interested in taking part in during 2023. Many members wanted to be more active in surface operations and renew or gain their crew qualifications. Several new members have a background and interest in communications. Others were interested in supporting public affairs and safe boating courses, as well and continuing our commitment to the courtesy vessel exam and visitor programs. With a variety of interests and community involvement activities expressed, it is shaping up to be a very active year.
The activities will begin soon with our Flotilla hosting the Division winter meeting Jan. 28, and plans to have safe boating information at the upcoming WHO Festival at the St. Marks Refuge.
Before closing out the meeting Commander Hill recognized several members who have received recent awards: Members Joe Storey, Mary Grant, Terry Hoxworth and Duane Treadon received the Department of Homeland Security Outstanding Unit award. Other members of the Flotilla also received this award during a presentation at an earlier meeting. Member Jim Kenny received his telecommunication certification and operational service ribbon. Finally, the Flotilla itself received the NACO 3 Star Award of Excellence. This is a national award that recognizes flotillas that create a positive environment, valuing all members and promoting individual success.
If you would like to learn more about vessel safety checks, contact Steve Hults, Staff Officer for Vessel Examinations at steve.hults@uscgaux.net.
Thanks to Sherrie, we will always remember safe boating is no accident!
Please contact us for more information about our safe boating classes or learning more about getting involved in the Auxiliary. Check out our website at www.uscgaux.net, follow us on FaceBook @Apalachee Bay Flotilla 12, or contact our Flotilla Commander Phil Hill at pnkkhill2000@yahoo.com
