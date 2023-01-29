This past weekend, Flotilla 12 hosted the Division 1 Meeting of 2023.
We had members attending from across our Division, which ranges from Pensacola, to our Area of Operation. Many thanks to all who attended and made this event possible.
Division Commander Doug Ritchie focused on the strengths of being involved in the USCGAux, including fellowship, service and engagement with the active duty.
The day was filled with setting up division goals for 2023, training and fellowship.
Important takeaways included Division Mike Fitzgerald discussing our ongoing relationship with the USCG recruiters to increase awareness within high-school students on the benefit of joining the Coast Guard. Commander Ritchie discussed ongoing support of the Auxiliary to promote safe boating as communities are continuing to grow and more people are spending time out on the water.
For those unable to attend the Division Change of Watch ceremony in December, they were sworn in for this year of service. Duane Treadon and Bob Asztalos were recognized from our Flotilla.
Phil Hill received a Meritorious Team Commendation for his involvement in the verification of correction of deficiencies test support team.
Duane Treadon was recognized with an Achievement Medal for Superior Performance of Duty for his role in the development of a GIS informed situational awareness platform for disaster response throughout the Unites States.
Thank you to Linda Olson for providing images from the meeting.
If you would like to learn more about vessel safety checks, contact Steve Hults, Staff Officer for Vessel Examinations at steve.hults@uscgaux.net.
Thanks to Sherrie, we will always remember safe boating is no accident!
Please contact us for more information about our safe boating classes or learning more about getting involved in the Auxiliary, check out our website at www.uscgaux.net, follow us on Facebook @Apalachee Bay Flotilla 12, or contact our Flotilla Commander Phil Hill at pnkkhill2000@yahoo.com.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For information, visit www.cgaux.org.
