This past weekend, Flotilla 12 had its monthly meeting. Members relaxed and enjoyed fellowship while covering necessary business and engaging in member training. In the Coast Guard Auxiliary, we are built upon four cornerstones: Member Services, Recreational Boating Safety, Operations/Marine Safety, and Fellowship. It is important that we do not lose sight of the fourth cornerstone, fellowship, as it helps us recharge and spend time together.
This month, Bob Asztalos went over the Mustang suits and had members practice putting the suits on properly. It may seem an odd time to practice, considering the extreme heat we are experiencing, but practice makes perfect, as they say!
Mustang Survival flotation suits are designed to protect the wearer from foul or cold weather and use closed-cell foam to offer flotation and hypothermia protection in the event of water immersion. They are required to be worn when the water temperature is at or below 59°F. To an unprotected person, water at this temperature or colder is painful upon entry. Protective equipment will enhance your time to be rescued and survive in cold water.
Thanks to Sherrie, we will always remember safe boating is no accident!
Please contact us for more information about our safe boating classes or learning more about getting involved in the Auxiliary, check out our website at www.uscgaux.net follow us on Facebook @Apalachee Bay Flotilla 12 or contact our Flotilla Commander Phil Hill at pnkkhill2000@yahoo.com
If you would like to learn more about vessel safety checks, please contact Steve Hults, Staff Officer for Vessel Examinations at steve.hults@uscgaux.net.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For more information, please visit www.cgaux.org.
