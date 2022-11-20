Flotilla 12 at Armed Forces Day event at Doak

This past week was Armed Forces Day at Doak Campbell Stadium for the FSU home game. Flotilla 12 had the privilege of representing the U.S. Coast Guard along with the recruiting office out of Mobile, Alabama. Also in attendance were representatives from the Navy, Army special forces, Air Force Special Forces and the National Guard.
Throughout the day, visitors were able to toss heaving lines, play corn hole, and talk about the Coast Guard on Langford Green. The event wrapped up just before noon, to allow fans to enjoy the game. We handed out several “If Lost Please Contact” stickers for kayaks, canoes and other watercraft. These stickers can help prevent a search if your vessel were to drift away and be found.
Members were able to interact with all the representatives present, sharing stories and fellowship including the Chaplain from Naval Station Panama City. From early morning coffee to lunch grilled out and desserts, a good time was had by all.
The win by FSU made the day even better.
Thank you to Phil Hill for the article and images.
As we all gather this week, let us remember to give thanks for those we love, those who serve and those who have gone before us. From our Flotilla to your home, we wish you all a very Happy Thanksgiving!
Thanks to Sherrie, we will always remember safe boating is no accident!
Please contact us to get your own “If Lost Please Contact” sticker(s), or for more information about our safe boating classes or to learn more about getting involved in the Auxiliary. Check out our website at www.uscgaux.net, follow us on Facebook @Apalachee Bay Flotilla 12, or contact our Flotilla Commander Phil Hill at pnkkhill2000@yahoo.com.
If you would like to learn more about vessel safety checks, please contact Steve Hults, Staff Officer for Vessel Examinations at steve.hults@uscgaux.net.
