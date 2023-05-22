Over the past week, the red tide organism Karenia brevis was detected in 59 samples collected from Florida’s Gulf Coast. Bloom concentrations (>100,000 cells/liter) were not observed. The University of South Florida and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration: National Centers for Coastal Ocean Services continue to use satellite imagery to help track this event.
In Northwest Florida, K. brevis was observed at background concentrations in one sample each from Walton County, offshore of Hernando County, and from Pasco County over the past week.
For more details, please visit https://visitbeaches.org.
