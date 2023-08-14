The Florida Press Association recognized the hard work of local journalists on July 21 at the Florida Media Conference in Sarasota. The Wakulla News captured four state awards in the FPA Weekly Newspaper Contest.
Contest entries are divided into multiple divisions to ensure that newspapers are competing with other publications of a similar size. Entries were judged by out-of-state industry professionals with newsroom experience. There were 50 categories for the competition, and The Wakulla News captured two first place awards, one second place award, and one third place award. All entries were published between January 1 and December 31, 2022.
The News was recognized with a 1st Place Award for Front Page Makeup, which included an entry with consecutive front pages from specific weeks throughout the year. Judges considered the general appearance of the front page including the news value of the stories, mechanical excellence, style, and impact. Former editor Cheri Harris, Advertising Account Executive Nancy Floyd Richardson, Sports Writer Dylan Jackson, and community contributors were recognized for the award.
Since discontinuing Wakulla Neighbor at the end of 2022, The News has concentrated on creating strong special sections each month, built around themes that are important to the Wakulla residents. The News was recognized with 1st and 2nd place awards in the Special Issue, Section or Supplement Category. The 1st Place Award recognized the Voter’s Guide: Meet the Candidates Special Edition, published prior to the 2022 Primary Election. The 2nd Place Award was presented for Wakulla Connections – Our Hometown Guide 2023, which was published at the end of December to create a local resource of contact information. Judges considered the excellence and depth of a locally prepared special edition, supporting material and the use of photography and illustrative material.
Martin also earned a 3rd Place Award for Local Government Reporting for her article, “Sewer expansion proposed for the southside,” which introduced new changes for the southside of Leon County and explained how that could benefit Wakulla County. The entries for this category related to government issues and had to be locally prepared and focused on a single subject. Judging was based on originality, style of writing, and reader interest.
FPA was founded in 1879 as a nonprofit corporation dedicated to protecting the freedoms and advancing the professional standards of the press of Florida. The organization’s membership includes all of the daily and most of the weekly newspapers in the state. FPA promotes and encourages higher standards of journalism to the benefit of the industry and the public, including the aid and advancement of the study of journalism, the encouragement of a better understanding between the public and the press, the encouragement of better business methods and practices within the industry, the encouragement of positive fraternal relations within the press, and the representation of the common interests on the press on issues of general welfare and mutual concern.
