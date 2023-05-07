The 2023 Wakulla 4-H Public Speaking Competition took place on April 11 at the Wakulla Extension, at 84 Cedar Avenue in Crawfordville.
Coast Charter School student Tara Cook’s speech, “With or Without a Mom” placed first for the sixth grade category. Riversink Elementary School student Penelope Watters’ speech, “Mirror Mirror on the Wall” placed first for fourth and fifth grade. Shadeville Elementary School student Josephine Gooch’s speech “Camping is the Best Family Vacation” took second place for fourth and fifth grade. Coast Charter School student Jettsen Medley’s speech, “Why I Hate Florida” placed third for fourth and fifth grade.
Tara Cook and Penelope Watters then competed at the 4-H District Competition against youth from Big Bend area counties, on Saturday, April 22, at the Wakulla Extension. Penelope was the first place winner for the fourth and fifth grade. Tara Cook received an honorable mention for the sixth grade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.