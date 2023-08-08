The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County (DOH-Wakulla) is urging residents to take necessary precautions and follow safety measures during the current heat advisory in Wakulla County. With temperatures soaring and heat indexes reaching dangerous levels, it is important to prioritize the well-being of individuals and communities.
- Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water and avoid excessive consumption of caffeine or alcohol, as they can lead to dehydration.
- Stay cool. Avoid direct sunlight and long exposure to the sun. Spend time in air-conditioned environments. If you do not have access to air conditioning, consider visiting public buildings or public spaces with shade. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-colored clothing to help your body regulate its temperature. Protect your head and face with a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen to prevent sunburn. Minimize outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in shaded areas and avoid strenuous physical exertion.
- Check on vulnerable individuals. Keep an eye on elderly neighbors, young children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, as they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Ensure they have access to a cool environment and sufficient hydration.
- Never leave children, vulnerable individuals, or pets unattended in vehicle. Temperatures inside a parked car can rise rapidly, even with the windows slightly open, and can be lifethreatening.
DOH-Wakulla urges everyone to remain vigilant and look out for one another during this heat advisory. By following these safety measures, we can collectively reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses and emergencies. Stay informed about the heat advisory by following the National Weather Service or your local news.
For further information about heat related health issues, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/heattips.html
The Department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote, and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information about the Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County, please visit https://wakulla.floridahealth.gov/
