Today

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Hot. High near 95F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.