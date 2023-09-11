September is National Suicide Prevention Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide has become "the twelfth leading cause of death overall in the United States and was the second leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 10-14 and 25-34."
This year, 4-H programs throughout the nation are leading an effort to train Extension faculty in Mental Health First Aid. The effort is based on the idea that 4-H professionals may recognize behavior changes in youth and be able to guide them to seek appropriate resources for help. This training is offered by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.
What is Mental Health First Aid, and how does it work? The program teaches participants about signs and symptoms of mental health challenges such as anxiety disorders, depression, and substance abuse. Participants develop skills that aid in early detection and intervention that can help direct people to appropriate and timely assistance, such as local mental health resources, support groups, and hotlines. The program also includes an emphasis on suicide prevention, including training on how to recognize suicidal thinking as well as how to address and talk about it.
How can local communities play a role in suicide prevention awareness? The CDC has published an updated Prevention Resource Guide (2022) with strategies that include strengthening economic supports, creating protective environments, improving access and delivery of suicide care, promoting healthy connections, teaching coping and problem-solving skills, identifying and supporting people at risk, and lessening potential harming factors to prevent future risk.
While some strategies focus on community-wide methods to be adopted by public health officials, there are other strategies that anyone can take to help raise awareness about suicide prevention. Here are five ways you can help:
1. Promote the Suicide and Crisis Hotline number 988. This number can be called or texted. The national website also has free wallet cards you can download and print for easy distribution: https://988lifeline.org/media-resources/.
2. Become trained in Mental Health First Aid. Visit the website for more information: https://www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org/.
3. Wear a teal and purple ribbon during the month of September: https://988lifeline.org/media-resources/.
4. Donate to Project Semicolon or another suicide prevention organization: https://www.projectsemicolon.com/.
5. Run or walk for suicide awareness and prevention at a local event such as the annual WAK-Color Run hosted by the Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County: https://happeningnext.com/event/wak-color-run
For more information about University of Florida Extension programs, including 4-H, contact your local Wakulla County Extension at 850-926-3931 or visit our office at 84 Cedar Avenue in Crawfordville.
