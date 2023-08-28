Hello, fellow Wakullians! The Wakulla News has granted me the opportunity to share my education and knowledge with you regarding financial literacy, and I’m excited to provide information in a regular column.

I’d like to clarify that I’m not here to promote products or services; my goal is to enhance the foundational education of Wakulla citizens by providing accredited information on financial literacy. Just like Wakulla provided my brother and me with the chance to shape the lives we desired, this education can empower you and your family to do the same, provided it’s applied effectively to your individual goals. Now, let’s delve into what exactly financial literacy entails.

In a nutshell, financial literacy is the language of accumulating and preserving wealth. While everyone might define wealth differently, the common thread is that grasping the language of money can lead to a greater sense of ease and control over your financial life.

So, what can you look forward to in the upcoming sections of this series? We’ll be covering a wide array of topics, including:

Personal Finance: Discover the fundamental principles of budgeting, saving, and managing your personal finances effectively. Learn how to set achievable financial goals that align with your aspirations.

Mortgages: Navigate the world of home loans, understanding the intricacies of mortgages, interest rates, and how to make informed decisions when it comes to homeownership.

Personal Finance Concepts: Gain insights into the basics of money by understanding how money and personal finance can work for you.

Everyday Formulas You Should Know: Demystify financial jargon by learning everyday formulas that can aid in making sound financial decisions. From compound interest to debt payoff strategies, we’ve got you covered.

And that’s just the beginning! Our series will dive deep into these topics, providing you with actionable advice and practical tips to navigate the financial landscape confidently. I’m genuinely thrilled to share this knowledge with the Wakulla community, and I can’t wait to embark on this enlightening journey together. Stay tuned for the upcoming columns that will empower you to seize control of your financial future.

At one time, I was just like many of you, someone in need of financial guidance. Although I was blessed with talent and developed a serious work ethic, no one can play football forever. I had to educate myself.

After earning my bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Central Florida, I continued my education. I earned a Business Management Certificate and am completing my MBA from the Kelly School of Business at Indiana University. I also am licensed in health and life insurance. I will complete my training next year to officially become a Certified Financial Planner. In addition to the education and training I’ve received, I am fortunate to receive direct, ongoing mentorship from the Chief Financial Officer for the Kansas City Chiefs. My goal is to share the financial knowledge I’ve learned to help others.

The same strategies and knowledge I’ve applied to manage our family assets for half a decade can be applied to your financial plan. While we may not experience the same opportunities, all of us can give back to our hometown in some way. Sharing knowledge on financial literacy with local residents is one way I’ll be giving back to all of you.

After graduating from Wakulla High School, Jordan Franks continued his football career at the University of Central Florida, before entering the NFL. Franks played for the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns, and the Kansas City Chiefs before retiring in 2023 to pursue his career in finance.

