Archery, birdwatching, wildlife, hiking, forest fire prevention and other areas of outdoor interest were highlighted Saturday, Feb. 4, at the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge’s annual Wildlife Heritage & Outdoors Festival.
The mission of this festival is to “Connect People to Nature” through a community celebration of nature’s diversity and local heritage.
Festivalgoers had the opportunity to try their skills at casting a fishing rod, shooting a bow, and learning more about nature and how to preserve it by visiting with representatives from many outdoors support organizations. Those interested in local history had the opportunity to drive down Lighthouse Road to visit the St. Marks Lighthouse.
