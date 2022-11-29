CHIPLEY — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District Three will have a hybrid public hearing to present the Tentative Five-Year Work Program for Fiscal Years 2024-2028, from 1 to 2 p.m. (CST) on Wednesday, Dec. 7 .
Citizens are strongly encouraged to register to attend the virtual format for the hearing at https://attendee .gotowebinar.com/register /8188871659825776141.
Those who are unable to participate virtually may attend the hearing in-person at the FDOT District Three Headquarters, Design Conference Room, 1074 Highway 90, Chipley. Pre-registration is required for the virtual format and encouraged for in-person attendees.
If you have any questions or issues registering, contact Carla Hodges, District Three Program Management Administrator, at 888-638-0250 ext. 1213 or via email carla.hodges@dot.state.fl.us.
This hearing is intended to give interested persons an opportunity to express their views concerning the FDOT District Three Tentative Five-Year Work Program. The hearing will begin at 1 p.m. with a presentation explaining FDOT’s work program process followed by a presentation highlighting projects planned in the Fiscal Year 2024-2028 District Three Tentative Work Program for Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties. A public comment period will follow the presentations and the hearing will adjourn at the conclusion of the public comments.
Additional information and documents are available and can be viewed by visiting: https://www.fdot.gov/wpph/district3
FDOT representatives will be available to discuss the work plan, answer questions, and receive comments.
Persons wishing to submit written comments may do so at the hearing or by email at d3-phcomments@dot.state.fl.us, or by mailing written comments to Phillip Gainer, P.E., District Secretary, FDOT District Three, 1074 Highway 90, Chipley, FL 32428.
Comments must be submitted or postmarked by Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, to become part of the official record.
For information, visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on the web at www.nwflroads.com.
