Crawfordville Elementary School, Shadeville Elementary School and Wakulla High School are on the list of Florida Department of Education’s recently released “Schools of Excellence.”
To be designated a “School of Excellence,” a school must meet an 80 percent threshold of possible points earned in the FDOE school grade designation for at least two of the past three school years.
Crawfordville and Shadeville both earned 79.9 percent of the possible points for elementary schools for the 2021-22 school year.
Both elementary schools earned “A” school grades for the 2021-22 school year, and all three schools earned “A” designations for the past two measured school years.
Areas in which schools are graded include: the percent of students at or above grade level in English Language Arts (ELA), Math, Social Studies, and Science on standardized state tests.
High schools have extra areas graded, such as: College Dual Enrollment courses passed, Advanced Placement scores, Industry Certifications earned, and Graduation Rate.
Another key factor in earning 80 percent or above of possible school grade points is measuring student growth from year to year. These Learning Gains show student achievement in Reading/English, Language Arts, and Math.
The “School of Excellence” designation allows “administrative flexibility” spelled out by FDOE. This gives CES Principal Alena Crawford, SES Principal Timothy Wheeler, and WHS Principal Sabrina Falk more control over class sizes and reading requirements, to name a few areas.
Wakulla Schools Superintendent Bobby Pearce said, “It is an honor for these three schools to be recognized. Just as in years past, receiving this recognition speaks to the idea that every child can learn. All our faculty and staff are outstanding at helping every child show academic, social, and emotional growth from year to year.”
