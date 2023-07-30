The first week back to school can bring many challenges, but preparing dinner after teaching a long day shouldn’t be one of them. Wakulla Fellowship of Christian Athletes Representative Donny Bennett has been hard at work on the 2023 Schools to Restaurants program. Thirteen local restaurants have signed up to offer discounts to Wakulla County school workers from August 7 – 11, with a valid school ID.

Domino’s of Wakulla – Buy One Pizza, Get One Free

El Jalisco of Wakulla – 20 percent off bill

Taste of Mexico Food Truck – 25 percent off bill

Donkey’s Bar & Grill – 20 percent off bill

The Ark Food Truck – $10.75 for all meals

Lindy’s of Wakulla – 10 percent off bill

BW’s Grill – 25 percent off bill

Old South Café Food Truck – 25 percent off bill

Posey’s 25 percent off bill

Subway of Wakulla – Walmart – 20 percent off bill

My Way Seafood – 10 percent off bill

Murillo’s Kitchen Food Truck – 20 percent off bill

Papa John’s of Wakulla – 20 percent off bill

Any additional restaurants that are added will be updated on the FCA Facebook page.

Katherine Lilly can be reached at klilly@thewakullanews.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.