The first week back to school can bring many challenges, but preparing dinner after teaching a long day shouldn’t be one of them. Wakulla Fellowship of Christian Athletes Representative Donny Bennett has been hard at work on the 2023 Schools to Restaurants program. Thirteen local restaurants have signed up to offer discounts to Wakulla County school workers from August 7 – 11, with a valid school ID.
Domino’s of Wakulla – Buy One Pizza, Get One Free
El Jalisco of Wakulla – 20 percent off bill
Taste of Mexico Food Truck – 25 percent off bill
Donkey’s Bar & Grill – 20 percent off bill
The Ark Food Truck – $10.75 for all meals
Lindy’s of Wakulla – 10 percent off bill
BW’s Grill – 25 percent off bill
Old South Café Food Truck – 25 percent off bill
Posey’s 25 percent off bill
Subway of Wakulla – Walmart – 20 percent off bill
My Way Seafood – 10 percent off bill
Murillo’s Kitchen Food Truck – 20 percent off bill
Papa John’s of Wakulla – 20 percent off bill
Any additional restaurants that are added will be updated on the FCA Facebook page.
