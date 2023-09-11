Welcome back, Wakulla! In our ongoing exploration of financial literacy, today’s focus will be on assets. We will draw a clear line between productive and non-productive assets and discover how they can profoundly impact your financial well-being.
Think of productive assets as your financial workhorses, the assets that put money in your pocket. These assets, such as stocks and rental properties, have the potential to generate regular income. Here’s why they’re truly valuable:
1. Cash Flow: Productive assets provide a steady stream of cash through dividends, rental income, or other forms of regular returns. This income can be a lifeline for covering your expenses or reinvesting for future growth.
2. Potential for Appreciation: In addition to generating income, many productive assets can also increase in value over time, significantly boosting your overall wealth.
On the flip side, non-productive assets don’t generate any regular income while you own them. They can appreciate or depreciate over time. Common examples include your primary residence, gold, and cash. Here’s the lowdown on them:
1. Long-Term Value: Non-productive assets can hold their value over the long haul or serve specific purposes, like providing you with shelter or serving as an emergency fund. They’re essential but don’t contribute to your monthly income.
2. Inflation Risk: Holding large sums of cash or non-income-generating assets may expose you to the risk of losing purchasing power over time due to inflation.
Understanding the difference between these two types of assets is fundamental for your financial journey. Productive assets can help you grow your wealth and generate income, while non-productive assets offer stability and long-term value. The key is to find the right mix that aligns with your financial goals and risk tolerance.
As always, feedback and questions are welcome. Feel free to reach out, and let’s navigate the world of finance together.
After graduating from Wakulla High School, Jordan Franks continued his football career at the University of Central Florida, before entering the NFL. Franks played for the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns, and the Kansas City Chiefs before retiring in 2023 to pursue his career in finance.
