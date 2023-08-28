Partridge Peas

Yellow blossoms with a touch of red at the center of the pedals belong to partridge peas, a native plant and prolific seed producer. While not popular with cattlemen, the late summer flowers are a boon to honeybees and other pollinators which are stocking up for the winter.

 By Les Harrison

It may be hard to believe, but summer is two-thirds gone. Autumn, at least on the calendar, will begin on September 23, 2023.

While there are still some, or many, hot humid days left to endure, the gradual dwindling hours of sunlight indicate the approach of hopefully cooler weather and a continued pattern of minimal tropical storm activity.

Currently the late summer bloom of wildflowers is in full swing. Partridge Pea, Cassia fasciculata, is blooming prolifically across Wakulla County and the rest of north Florida. Traditionally considered a weed, recent years have seen a growing appreciation for the benefits produced by these annuals.

Partridge Peas typically grow in thick clusters with full sun exposure and are about three feet tall. They are covered by yellow blooms during the diminishing days of summer, serving as a seasonal multi-purpose buffet for local wildlife.

Partridge Peas are an excellent native nectar source for honeybees and other insects dependent upon this energy source for their existence. In years gone by beekeepers would move hives into close proximity to these plants.

The industrious honeybees compete for the nectar and use it to build honey reserves for over-wintering the hives. The heavy pollinator traffic assures the return of this annual plant in the spring of 2024.

Quail and turkey populations take advantage of the thick foliage and blooms also. The height and density of the vegetation provides excellent camouflage, especially for young, inexperienced birds unaware of the many hungry predators lurking nearby.

Through the action of honeybees and other pollinators, Partridge Peas are high-volume seed producers. The seeds which do not find lodging under the thick mat of leaves and other organic matter will likely becomes a food source the quail, turkey and other birds.

Nature preserves and hunting clubs now purchase partridge pea seeds in an effort to establish an attractive habitat for game bird populations.

Partridge Peas are also a plentiful food source for caterpillars. The tender tantalizing leaves are easy picking for the late season insects which will return the courtesy and serve as pollinators in the future.

Human use of the Partridge Pea has varied over the years. It has had multiple uses in folk medicine preparations, primarily the leaves being used as a naturally occurring laxative. Given the toxic qualities of the plant, the cure was likely worse than the disease and is not recommended.

Livestock producers, as a group, work to minimize partridge peas in grazing areas because of its toxic potential to cattle. Since any bird passing by can drop a seed, the eradication effort is an ongoing project for herdsmen.

Partridge pea plants have been used for erosion control. The quick growing plants with a thick root mat and the ability to flourish on marginal soils make them a natural choice this important application.

While it is true hurricane and tropical storms can spread Partridge Pea seed, it much better for the county’s human residents, even in hot weather, to let the wildlife distribute this underappreciated plant.

To learn more about this useful weed in Wakulla County, contact your UF/IFAS Wakulla Extension Office at 850-926-3931 or http://wakulla.ifas.ufl.edu/. To read more stories by Les Harrison visit outdoorauthor.com and follow us on Facebook.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.