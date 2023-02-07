A letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis dated Feb. 1, 2023, from the Florida Commission on Ethics reported that the commission has completed a full and final investigation of a complaint involving former Wakulla County Property Appraiser Homer Bradley “Brad” Harvey.
Included in the letter are copies of the commission’s final order, the commission’s findings and a recommendation for disciplinary action.
The commission deems the following disciplinary actions appropriate: that a civil penalty of $40,000 be imposed upon Harvey, that he is ordered to pay restitution of $209,236.30, that he is publicly censured and reprimanded and removed from office. The commission asks that DeSantis notify him of how he chooses to dispose of the case.
Brad Harvey was arrested in April 2021 by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on charges of defrauding the county by paying himself more than $176,000 over his salary and using a credit card for $26,000 in personal expenses. He was booked into the Wakulla County Jail and released on his own recognizance.
The Wakulla News reported previously that the complaint against Harvey stems from letters sent in September 2019 by Wakulla County Administrator David Edwards and then-finance director (now Wakulla Clerk of Court) Greg James detailing a number of allegations.
On Oct. 27, 2021, the ethics commission found probable cause indicating Harvey violated state statute by providing himself with compensation in excess of the statutorily prescribed salary, using the property appraiser office’s credit card for personal purchases, and filing inaccurate forms twice when disclosing financial interests.
The commission set the recommended penalties at a public session Jan. 27, 2023. The recommendation for $40,000 in civil penalties are imposed at $10,000 each for the allegations that Harvey paid himself too much, used the property appraiser’s office credit card for personal use, and twice failed to properly disclose his financial interests. The total restitution of $209,236.30 would go to Wakulla County for using the official credit card for personal use and overpaying himself.
Wakulla County Attorney Heather Encinosa mentioned the letter about the ethics commission’s final order briefly during the Feb. 6 meeting of the Wakulla County Commission.
