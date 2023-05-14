Erin Pigott Smith, RN

Erin Pigott Smith
Surgical Registered Nurse
Tallahassee Memorial Hospital
RN
Q: How long have you been a nurse?
A: 12 years
Q: Where did you earn your degree?
A: Tallahassee Community College
Q: Why did you choose to go into the field of nursing?
A: At the end of the day I wanted to be able to feel happy and content with my career in the hopes that I would potentially make a very small difference in peoples lives.
Q: Why did you choose the type of nursing you’re in?
A: Surgery is exciting and rewarding work and you can learn something new every day.
Q: What is the biggest challenge you face in your position as a nurse?
A: Losing a patient I’ve grown to love.
Q: What keeps you focused and determined during difficult times?
A: My children, Jett and Knox.
Q: How does it feel to be honored by your community?
A: I feel very grateful.
Q: Why is it important to honor nurses?
A: We are the heart and backbone of the healthcare field!
Q: Do you have any other nurses in your family?
A: Yes, my sister Samantha Griner, and my mother-in-law, Rhonda Miller.
Q: What is some advice you’d give to a new nurse entering the field?
A: Stick with it and continue to advance your career. There’s always time.
“She works with surgical patients everyday in the office to help them understand what procedures they are going to have/had. She helps to make sure her patients know that she is there for them. She also assists the provider, Dr. Howard, in OR with most of his procedures as well. She is always willing to help you with any question you have. She is compassionate and kind to all her patients and it shows in her work with her patients. She is extremely knowledgeable about the procedures and they recovery and what patients should expect. She truly cares about what she does and all her patients and the impact that she has with her work.”
