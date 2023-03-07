English Financial Group celebrated the grand opening of its new location with a Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting and a party that included food from Poseys Steam Room & Oyster Bar, dessert from The Cookie Lady, and entertainment from Highway Natives. Other activities included inflatables from Good Times For Rent, and cornhole boards from Forgotten Coast Woodworks. The event was very well attended.
English Financial opens new location with ribbon cutting, live music
