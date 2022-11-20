Wakulla County Schools Transportation’s Employee of the Month: Carl Brown
Carl Brown is Wakulla County School’s Employee of the Month. He is Wakulla County Schools Transportation’s November Employee of the Month. Brown is currently a bus driver and was previously a bus attendant. When asked what is most enjoyable about his job, Brown said, “Being able to do my small part in helping students overcome their obstacles and reach their personal fullest potential.” He continued, “I enjoy advocating for the students and working with others to accomplish things that benefit the students. This year I have been privileged to work with people to help special needs students learn to use the stairs on the bus, get the upgraded equipment to be transported safely, and to get the medical training to be prepared in case of a potential life threatening situation for one of the students on my bus.”
Mrs. Pat Jones said, “Carl Brown is the type of bus driver that I wish I had 10 more like him. His dedication to the safety of the students he transports is impeccable. His daily performance of his duties in completing the federal and state requirements of a pre-trip inspection is of the highest standards. Additionally, the inside of his bus looks like it just rolled out of the assembly line.
“Mr. Brown has been a middle, high, elementary and PreK driver. While driving these students he is that driver that spent time communicating with parents when needed or just to say, ‘Your child is a well-behaved bus rider’. Parents love hearing this from their driver. Currently Mr. Brown is the special needs bus driver for Gretchen Everhart. In this capacity, he shows great concern and dedication to the special students he transports and has put forth the effort to learn the needs of all his students. Mr. Brown is an asset to this school board and to the transportation department.”
