Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.