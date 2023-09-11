When veterans return home from their service, acclimating to civilian life can be difficult for many, especially for those with trauma from experiencing combat. To facilitate this transition more smoothly, it is imperative for those suffering from depression and trauma disorders, such as PTSD, to find a mental health provider who will help them process and heal.
Most veterans are aware that the United States Department of Veterans Affairs offers free mental health services. The VA also offers career counseling, which can assist veterans in deciding what work best fits their needs and personality.
Regarding trauma, there are specialized treatments available to help process these memories, including Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing. EMDR is an evidence-based practice that has been used for countless individuals with various mental health disorders, particularly PTSD. The intention of EMDR is to allow the brain to naturally process and heal while utilizing eye movement for desensitization and reprocessing when recalling unpleasant memories. The goal is to enable the brain to heal in a way that these memories no longer cause trauma to the person experiencing them.
As a therapist trained in EMDR therapy, I have observed success with the majority of my clients who have undergone this treatment. If you or a loved one is a veteran in need of services, I recommend starting with Cognitive Behavioral Therapy first. Once a strong therapeutic rapport has been established with your provider, consider trying EMDR.
It is crucial for the client to trust their provider when undergoing this treatment, as there are associated risks, such as flashbacks and intense feelings of anxiety. While these occurrences are not likely, and the benefits outweigh the risks, it is a factor to consider when deciding to try this particular treatment. It is essential for the veteran client to feel they are ready when attempting this treatment and to have a provider who is willing to proceed at a pace the client feels comfortable with. EMDR may require multiple sessions, depending on the complexity of the trauma.
Because a strong therapeutic rapport is vital before commencing EMDR therapy, clients should remember that it is acceptable to switch providers as many times as necessary until they find the counselor with whom they feel most comfortable. I encourage every veteran to seek out treatment that will help them not only process their memories but also adjust to civilian life, enabling them to continue growing as healthy individuals and enjoying life to the fullest.
Meagan Maddux is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor who practices in Crawfordville. She is available for in-person or online appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.