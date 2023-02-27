EDGE Athletics gymnastics teams competed Feb. 25 and 26 at the Gasparilla Classic in St. Petersburg, a worldwide meet with more than 6,500 gymnasts from all levels.
The teams brought home a number of individual and team awards, including First Place Xcel Gold Small Team and Second Place Xcel Silver Small, with scores as high as 9.8 and 9.825, as well as Second Place All Around for Level 8 Gymnast Cy Cutchen.
Led by Head Team Coach Artak Khachaturyan and coaches Melanie Ogelsby, Tori Beck, Rochelle Thayer, and Carlie Coleman, this is just the second year competing for EDGE Athletics Xcel Silver, Gold, and Level 8 competition teams. Xcel Bronze gymnasts did not compete this meet but have previously brought home 3rd place finishes with each gymnast qualifying for the state meet. Additionally, Levels 7 and 9 were added for the 2023 season. To date, the Level 7 team has brought home two top finishes for the 2023 season.
“EDGE Athletics competition teams have worked incredibly hard this season, competing against top gymnasts from all 50 states and several countries,” said Coach Artak. “Each meet they perform better, and the top individual and team awards prove they can hold their own at any meet.”
For information, visit www.wakullaedge.com.
